DevOps Engineer

Our client has opened up an opportunity for Intermediate and Senior DevOps Engineer. This DevOps Engineer will be based in Century City.

What are the key performance areas and daily responsibilities?

– Provide strategic assistance on DevOps technologies.

– Development of automation solutions.

– Business Analysis and technology consultancy.

– Engaging stakeholders and helping them to solve difficult business and technical problems is our ultimate purpose.

– Ability to interact with senior internal and external parties independently and cooperatively.

What are the specific competencies required?

Mandatory

– Excellent English and communication skills.

– Strong knowledge of Windows and/or Linux systems administration.

– Flexible and creative pro-active problem solver.

– Coding and/or scripting exposure.

– Willingness to learn and work with the latest innovative technologies available on the market.

Desirable

– University degree, preferably in a numerate subject (i.e. Computer Science, Math, Engineering, etc.)

– Strong knowledge and practical experience of AWS, Azure and on-premise computing.

– Strong knowledge of networking, security, firewalls and infrastructure required for scalable services.

– Familiarity with DevOps tools such as Chef / Puppet, Atlassian Stack, GIT, Nexus, Octopus Deploy, New Relic, Team City, VSTS/TFS,

– Kafka / Elastic stack, Redis, RabbitMQ, skills advantageous

– IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, (Azure Services Fabric for Windows and Openshift for Linux), Docker.

– DevSecOps skills & tools such as Nessus, 3rd party dependency checker and general Cyber Security skills advantageous for Cloud or on perimeter technologies.

