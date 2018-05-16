Full Stack Developer

A renowned Consulting organization is seeking an innovative Full Stack Developer to join their highly dynamic team of experts. Diversify your experience at a financially stable organization with comprehensive benefits. My client offers flexi-hours and provide great training opportunities. Qualification:Matric (essential)IT Relevant Degree or qualification (advantageous) Skills & Experience: Minimum 4 years' experience in:C#.NETAngularReactNodeSQLJavaScript, HTML5, CSS (advantageous) Job Description:This enticing opportunity requires a highly driven Full Developer to develop, maintain and enhance software within different industries. This is a great opportunity to grow your career while you work on the bleeding edge of technology. This company does not have a lot of red tape and they are looking for someone who shows innovation and out-of-the-box thinking.

