Institutional Business Analyst

VACANCY

POSITION: Institutional Business Analyst

BUSINESS UNIT: Presentations Team

An Institutional Business Analyst vacancy has arisen at our client. Preference will be given to appropriately qualified, previously disadvantaged candidates, in accordance with our client’s commitment to Employment Equity.

Primary job function

– Working closely with portfolio managers and senior management in preparing client presentations for all mandate types. Presentation types include: due diligence, report back, new client tender, investor forums, trustee training.

– Preparation and development of the presentation framework and content as well as the maintenance of relevant spreadsheets and graphs.

– Interact with Front Office (Investment Team) members. Manage and execute all portfolio managers and senior management’s presentation requests, including updating fund related information, performance calculations, performance comparisons, asset allocations, fund holdings, specific mandate changes and updating of market valuation charts in preparing the presentation content.

– Liaise and maintain internal relationships with various departments to source all relevant information.

– Liaise with asset consultants / advisors to the client Fund to ensure all presentation requirements, content and logistical information is received and communicated to the presenters.

– Responsible for all presentation logistics, equipment requirements, scheduling, venue booking, parking and printing booklets.

– Point of contact to clients / responsible for dealing with client queries / requests.

– Assist with checking and preparing monthly / quarterly reports.

– Management of the questionnaire and tender document process including maintenance of standard templates, project / deadline management, assistance with completion of documents, follow-ups and correspondence.

– Assist with client correspondence.

Basic job requirements

– An appropriate tertiary education (preferably commercial qualification) with a good understanding of economics, investment markets and investment products

– At least 5 years’ experience in asset management / financial services industry

– MS Office, in particular PowerPoint, Excel and Word

– I-Net Bridge experience

– Bloomberg knowledge will be an advantage, but is not essential

– Experience in the production of client communication material and client reporting.

Key competencies required

– Attention to detail / high levels of accuracy

– Client-centric disposition and impeccable service standards

– Ability to maintain high levels of productivity

– Ability to work to deadlines and occasionally outside regular work hours

– Strong planning and coordinating skills and good time management

Market related package on offer, depending on qualifications, experience etc.

Please note: Only candidates being considered will be contacted

