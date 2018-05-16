IT Engineer – PE

Our client, a recognized IT company in PE seeks an IT Engineer to join their team.The successful candidate must have an IT Degree/Diploma with a few years experience in Project Management or managing a team Candidates must have their own transport & valid drivers licenceYour duties will include :Managing a teamInstalling new software timeously for both staff and clientsInstall new hardware, setting up user accounts, passwords for staff and clientsConducting failure analysis and recommending corrective/preventative measuresFixing of network faults / recommending correcting/preventative measure sPerforming general / preventative network maintenanceTechnical support for users and client networksMust have experience with server support, Office 365, routing & wireless experience, exchange mail and must have some team lead / project management experience

Learn more/Apply for this position