Marketplace User Experience Designer

Attributes required:
General:
– Strong problem-solving skills
– Strong project management skills
– Self-directed, but with the ability to collaborate closely with the team
– Strong communication skills – written, visual and verbal
– Strong business analysis skills – ability to provide both highly analytical as well as highly creative ideas to a design project
– Ability to operate in a fast-paced environment and be highly flexible to change
– A thorough understanding of contemporary user-centered design methodologies is a must
– Strong understanding of common software development practices
Design skills:
– Information architecture and information design
– Interaction design
– Persona creation
– User-centered design methodology
– UI design
– Wireframing & prototyping
– Copywriting
– Deep understanding of what’s possible and doable in HTML, CSS & JavaScript
– Strong working knowledge of the following design tools: Sketch, Axure, InVision, Visio/Lucid Chart
– Knowledge of user testing tools: e.g. Userzoom, Lookback.io
Research skills:
– Task/workflow analysis
– Market research
– Usability testing
– A/B testing
– Data analysis
– Web analytics
– Ethnography
Qualifications:
– At least 3-5 years’ experience in a UX design role
– Relevant tertiary qualification
– Proven experience designing user-centric desktop applications
– Proven track record of delivering results
– Experience in an e-commerce environment is a plus