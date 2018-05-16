Marketplace User Experience Designer

Attributes required:

General:

– Strong problem-solving skills

– Strong project management skills

– Self-directed, but with the ability to collaborate closely with the team

– Strong communication skills – written, visual and verbal

– Strong business analysis skills – ability to provide both highly analytical as well as highly creative ideas to a design project

– Ability to operate in a fast-paced environment and be highly flexible to change

– A thorough understanding of contemporary user-centered design methodologies is a must

– Strong understanding of common software development practices

Design skills:

– Information architecture and information design

– Interaction design

– Persona creation

– User-centered design methodology

– UI design

– Wireframing & prototyping

– Copywriting

– Deep understanding of what’s possible and doable in HTML, CSS & JavaScript

– Strong working knowledge of the following design tools: Sketch, Axure, InVision, Visio/Lucid Chart

– Knowledge of user testing tools: e.g. Userzoom, Lookback.io

Research skills:

– Task/workflow analysis

– Market research

– Usability testing

– A/B testing

– Data analysis

– Web analytics

– Ethnography

Qualifications:

– At least 3-5 years’ experience in a UX design role

– Relevant tertiary qualification

– Proven experience designing user-centric desktop applications

– Proven track record of delivering results

– Experience in an e-commerce environment is a plus

