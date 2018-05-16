.Net Engineer

What are the specific competencies required?
– BSc degree in Computer Science or relevant field
– Good understanding of scrum and agile practices
– Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail
– Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies
– A solid understanding of OOP principles
– SOLID design principles
– Design patterns experience
– Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
– Good understanding of C# technology
– Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate
– Experience of WCF technology
– Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test Driven Development (TDD)
What are the key performance areas and daily responsibilities?
– Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects
– Design, code, test, debug and document software according to the functional requirements
– Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications
– Keep abreast of technical and industry developments
– Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction