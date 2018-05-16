.Net Engineer

What are the specific competencies required?

– BSc degree in Computer Science or relevant field

– Good understanding of scrum and agile practices

– Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail

– Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies

– A solid understanding of OOP principles

– SOLID design principles

– Design patterns experience

– Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

– Good understanding of C# technology

– Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate

– Experience of WCF technology

– Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test Driven Development (TDD)

What are the key performance areas and daily responsibilities?

– Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects

– Design, code, test, debug and document software according to the functional requirements

– Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications

– Keep abreast of technical and industry developments

– Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction

