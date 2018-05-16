Scrum Master

We are looking for a dynamic Scrum Master to join a growing company based in Cape Town. You will be primarily responsible for driving customer project delivery by supporting the manager and team leads in running daily scrum meetings, resolving impediments, ensuring that releases take place per the schedule and communicating progress to stakeholders. Qualification:Degree / Qualification is recommendedProject Management / Scrum Manager Certification is recommended Skills & Experience: Minimum 2-3 years Project Manager or Scrum MasterProject Management experience in the IT / Software industry would be advantageous Job Description:Work closely with the development teams, product owners and delivery team managers.High velocity communicator; making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays and other issues are communicated to key stakeholders.Runs daily, weekly and monthly agile ceremonies efficiently and strictly.Participate in daily stand-ups, ensuring agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.Drives improvements that are generated by agile retrospectives.Research and educate the teams regarding utilization of appropriate features of our agile management tools.Provide update reports on agile process for the wider organization.Facilitate the communication across different delivery teams to resolve dependencies and impediments. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, SANDY-LEE WILLIAMS on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027429.

