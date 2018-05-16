Scrum Master

Competencies – What are the specific competencies required?
– Personable with strong communication skills, able to provide team support and act as an excellent team player
– Good understanding of scrum and agile in principle and practice
– Leadership / management experience
– Technical understanding and familiarity working in a development environment
– Delivery focused and ability to manage stakeholder’s expectations with regards to delivery and timelines
Outputs – What are the key performance areas and daily responsibilities?
– Self starter, actively looking to drive progress in an incremental fashion from the get go
– Confidence to work with senior stakeholders; vendors and/or 3rd party SMEs who may not be locally based
– Confidence to work with lots of ambiguity and complexity
– Budget conscious with constant ROI focus