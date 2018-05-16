Senior JavaScript Developer
May 16, 2018
ENVIRONMENT:
An IT Software company in Cape Town is looking for a Senior JavaScript Developer to develop in AngularJS and NodeJS and some C#. They use MongoDB, PostgreSQL RDS instance, and have a cloud architected system in AWS. The successful candidate will be working on leading edge technologies, so you will have to be a highly experienced, eat, dream and sleep IT.
REQUIREMENTS
- JavaScript – we use Node.js, AngularJS, but the specific frameworks that you have worked with are of less concern than your exposure to, and comfort with, JavaScript as a development platform.
- Databases – we use MongoDB and PostgreSQL. Exposure to NoSQL and relational databases is a must.
- Testing – we use mocha, protractor and selenium
- Cloud – we love the cloud. More particularly, we love AWS. Exposure to primary cloud PaaS and SaaS is a definite advantage (AWS, Google or Azure)
ATTRIBUTES
- Team Player
- Intelligent
- Problem Solver
- Confident
- Hard Worker
TECH STACK
- Amazon EC2
- Amazon S3
- AngularJS
- Bootstrap
- C#
- HTML5
- JavaScript
- MEAN Stack
- MongoDB
- Node.js
- PostgreSQL
- Redis
COMMENTS:
