Senior JavaScript Developer

May 16, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

An IT Software company in Cape Town is looking for a Senior JavaScript Developer to develop in AngularJS and NodeJS and some C#. They use MongoDB, PostgreSQL RDS instance, and have a cloud architected system in AWS. The successful candidate will be working on leading edge technologies, so you will have to be a highly experienced, eat, dream and sleep IT.

REQUIREMENTS

  • JavaScript – we use Node.js, AngularJS, but the specific frameworks that you have worked with are of less concern than your exposure to, and comfort with, JavaScript as a development platform.
  • Databases – we use MongoDB and PostgreSQL. Exposure to NoSQL and relational databases is a must.
  • Testing – we use mocha, protractor and selenium
  • Cloud – we love the cloud. More particularly, we love AWS. Exposure to primary cloud PaaS and SaaS is a definite advantage (AWS, Google or Azure)

ATTRIBUTES

  • Team Player
  • Intelligent
  • Problem Solver
  • Confident
  • Hard Worker

TECH STACK

  • Amazon EC2
  • Amazon S3
  • AngularJS
  • Bootstrap
  • C#
  • HTML5
  • JavaScript
  • MEAN Stack
  • MongoDB
  • Node.js
  • PostgreSQL
  • Redis

