ENVIRONMENT: An IT Software company in Cape Town is looking for a Senior JavaScript Developer to develop in AngularJS and NodeJS and some C#. They use MongoDB, PostgreSQL RDS instance, and have a cloud architected system in AWS. The successful candidate will be working on leading edge technologies, so you will have to be a highly experienced, eat, dream and sleep IT. REQUIREMENTS JavaScript – we use Node.js, AngularJS, but the specific frameworks that you have worked with are of less concern than your exposure to, and comfort with, JavaScript as a development platform.

Databases – we use MongoDB and PostgreSQL. Exposure to NoSQL and relational databases is a must.

Testing – we use mocha, protractor and selenium

Cloud – we love the cloud. More particularly, we love AWS. Exposure to primary cloud PaaS and SaaS is a definite advantage (AWS, Google or Azure) ATTRIBUTES Team Player

Intelligent

Problem Solver

Confident

Hard Worker TECH STACK Amazon EC2

Amazon S3

AngularJS

Bootstrap

C#

HTML5

JavaScript

MEAN Stack

MongoDB

Node.js

PostgreSQL

Redis While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens wi