Senior User Experience Designer

A leading South African online retailer is looking for a highly talented Senior User Experience (UX) Designer to join our Product team in Cape Town.

Reporting to the User Experience Manager

Your responsibilities will include:

– Collaborate with product managers & business stakeholders to confirm business objectives and define user objectives & flows.

– Build wireframes & convert wireframes into a working prototype.

– Collaborate with technical leads in order to design innovative & engaging user experiences within platform constraints and technical limitations.

– Work closely with the UI designers to ensure adherence to design guidelines & best practices across all platforms.

– Facilitate user testing and evaluate user feedback to further improve the concept or existing products.

– Work closely with the development & QA teams to ensure successful implementation of the specified designs.

– Measure the effectiveness of each initiative & refine.

– Research interaction design trends.

– Research technology trends.

Skills required:

Design skills

– Information architecture & information design

– Interaction design

– Persona creation

– User-centered design

– UI design

– Wireframing & prototyping

– Copywriting

Research skills

– Ethnography

– Task analysis

– Market research

– Usability testing

– A/B testing

– Data analysis

– Web analyticsTechnical Skills

– Deep understanding of what’s possible and doable in HTML, CSS & JavaScript

– Strong understanding of common software development practices

– Business analysis

– Communication skills (written, verbal & visual)

– Chairing workshops & meetings

– Project & people management

– Collaboration

Tools:

Strong working knowledge of the following web design tools

– Wireframing tools (e.g. Axure, Balsamiq, Sketch etc)

– Process flow tools

Experience & Qualifications:

– At least 5 years’ experience in a UX design role, preferably in an e-commerce environment.

– Proven experience designing user-centric iOS & Android native mobile applications.

– Proven experience building wireframes & converting wireframes into a working prototype.

– Experience with user interface design patterns and standard UCD methodologies across multiple platforms

– Relevant tertiary qualifications

