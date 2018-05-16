Senior User Experience Designer

A leading South African online retailer is looking for a highly talented Senior User Experience (UX) Designer to join our Product team in Cape Town.
Reporting to the User Experience Manager
Your responsibilities will include:
– Collaborate with product managers & business stakeholders to confirm business objectives and define user objectives & flows.
– Build wireframes & convert wireframes into a working prototype.
– Collaborate with technical leads in order to design innovative & engaging user experiences within platform constraints and technical limitations.
– Work closely with the UI designers to ensure adherence to design guidelines & best practices across all platforms.
– Facilitate user testing and evaluate user feedback to further improve the concept or existing products.
– Work closely with the development & QA teams to ensure successful implementation of the specified designs.
– Measure the effectiveness of each initiative & refine.
– Research interaction design trends.
– Research technology trends.
Skills required:
Design skills
– Information architecture & information design
– Interaction design
– Persona creation
– User-centered design
– UI design
– Wireframing & prototyping
– Copywriting
Research skills
– Ethnography
– Task analysis
– Market research
– Usability testing
– A/B testing
– Data analysis
– Web analyticsTechnical Skills
– Deep understanding of what’s possible and doable in HTML, CSS & JavaScript
– Strong understanding of common software development practices
– Business analysis
– Communication skills (written, verbal & visual)
– Chairing workshops & meetings
– Project & people management
– Collaboration
Tools:
Strong working knowledge of the following web design tools
– Wireframing tools (e.g. Axure, Balsamiq, Sketch etc)
– Process flow tools
Experience & Qualifications:
– At least 5 years’ experience in a UX design role, preferably in an e-commerce environment.
– Proven experience designing user-centric iOS & Android native mobile applications.
– Proven experience building wireframes & converting wireframes into a working prototype.
– Experience with user interface design patterns and standard UCD methodologies across multiple platforms
– Relevant tertiary qualifications