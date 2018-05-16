Software Developer

This role requires building large-scale, production-grade software systems that apply machine learning in practice, including the training of machine learning models.
Key responsibilities:
– Work with a firehose of data
– Build state-of-the-art statistical models
– Touch all aspects of the business
– Brainstorm new ideas and concepts
– Work with teammates on design, and code reviews
– Build real-time systems that integrate with the rest of our stack
Minimum requirements:
– Computer Science degree (alternatively a degree in a related field with work experience as a software engineer)
– Strong Mathematical or Statistical experience
Standard requirements:
– Python experience
– Linux experience
– Commercial software experience
– Experience with Hadoop/Spark/R
– Machine Learning / Data Mining / Big Data experience
– MSc (or even Ph.D.) in a related field
Attributes:
– Creative
– Flexible
– Make use of Data Lake
– And take pride in your work