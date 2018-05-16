Software Developer

This role requires building large-scale, production-grade software systems that apply machine learning in practice, including the training of machine learning models.

Key responsibilities:

– Work with a firehose of data

– Build state-of-the-art statistical models

– Touch all aspects of the business

– Brainstorm new ideas and concepts

– Work with teammates on design, and code reviews

– Build real-time systems that integrate with the rest of our stack

Minimum requirements:

– Computer Science degree (alternatively a degree in a related field with work experience as a software engineer)

– Strong Mathematical or Statistical experience

Standard requirements:

– Python experience

– Linux experience

– Commercial software experience

– Experience with Hadoop/Spark/R

– Machine Learning / Data Mining / Big Data experience

– MSc (or even Ph.D.) in a related field

Attributes:

– Creative

– Flexible

– Make use of Data Lake

– And take pride in your work

