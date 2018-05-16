Software Development Engineer

Your responsibilities will include:

– Your primary focus will be to implement front-end JavaScript coding at a senior level with a focus on performance, maintainability and testable code.

– Your main duties will include creating modules and components and coupling them together into a functional site.

– The design will be delivered to you, but you will work closely with the designers and back-end developers, and communicate primarily with the API using standard methods, as well as be expected to make modifications to the existing code.

– Apply best practice and ensure stability and security of the applications.

Attributes required:

– You have a natural affinity for well-structured HTML, CSS and JavaScript code and follow best practice to create responsive web front-ends that deliver an experience that delights our customer.

– You’re a passionate skilled JavaScript Engineer and will be part of a team responsible for the development of our customer-facing mobile and desktop websites.

– You have thorough understanding and experience with JavaScript coding and related frameworks and tools, HTML & CSS, web architecture, various caching layers and communication protocols between the different components.

– You have a desire to help design, develop and refine new features, brainstorm new ideas and concepts as well as locate and resolve bugs and crashes

– You must be comfortable on the command line, locally and remotely (SSH) in a *nix-based environment.

– You have a minimum of 5+ years of experience as a Front-end developer writing code.

– You are very proficient in coding plain JavaScript from scratch and understands inheritance in JavaScript and advanced JavaScript techniques.

– You appreciate and understand object-oriented programming concepts and have solid experience writing performant front-end code based on MVC JavaScript Frameworks such as AgularJS, React, Vue, Backbone, etc.

– You have a good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX

– You know strategies and have the experience to handle issues related to browser fragmentation, different screen sizes, and OS’

– You have experience using a source control solution such as GitNice to have experience:

– Full stack experience of any sort is a huge plus!

– Experience with Sketch, Zeplin, and Photoshop.

– Experience with Google Maps & Firebase.

– Experience with CSS precompilers such as Less or Sass.

– Experience with responsive and/or mobile first interfaces.Qualifications:

– Information Technology or Science Degree.

Minimum 5 years of experience.

Learn more/Apply for this position