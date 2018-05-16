Software Engineer (Android)

You will
- Help design, develop and refine new features
- Locate and resolve bugs and crashes
- Brainstorm new ideas and concepts
- Work with teammates on design, code reviews, and estimation
Requirements
- 3 year computer science degree (or equivalent)
- At least 2 years of professional experience in native Android (preferably using Android Studio)
- Strong Computer Science and programming fundamentals
- Full understanding of the Android application and activity lifecycles
- Experience with Fragments.
- Appreciation of Android-specific asynchronous processing techniques.
Desirable Skills
- Knowledge of strategies to handle issues related to platform fragmentation, differing screen sizes and multiple OS versions.
- Experience working with unit test frameworks (Easymock, Mockito, Roboelectric, etc)
- Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs using best practice and well known libraries (volley, restkit, etc)
- Knowledge and Appreciation of Android user experience design patterns.
- Experience developing eCommerce apps for retail
- Experience working with software development tools including Git, Jira and Confluence.
- Experience with writing UI Automation scripts using Appium
- Any iOS native development experience
Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted