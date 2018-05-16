Software Engineer (Android)

May 16, 2018

You will

  • Help design, develop and refine new features
  • Locate and resolve bugs and crashes
  • Brainstorm new ideas and concepts
  • Work with teammates on design, code reviews, and estimation

Requirements

  • 3 year computer science degree (or equivalent)
  • At least 2 years of professional experience in native Android (preferably using Android Studio)
  • Strong Computer Science and programming fundamentals
  • Full understanding of the Android application and activity lifecycles
  • Experience with Fragments.
  • Appreciation of Android-specific asynchronous processing techniques.

Desirable Skills

  • Knowledge of strategies to handle issues related to platform fragmentation, differing screen sizes and multiple OS versions.
  • Experience working with unit test frameworks (Easymock, Mockito, Roboelectric, etc)
  • Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs using best practice and well known libraries (volley, restkit, etc)
  • Knowledge and Appreciation of Android user experience design patterns.
  • Experience developing eCommerce apps for retail
  • Experience working with software development tools including Git, Jira and Confluence.
  • Experience with writing UI Automation scripts using Appium
  • Any iOS native development experience

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position