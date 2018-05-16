Software Engineer (Android)

You will

Help design, develop and refine new features

Locate and resolve bugs and crashes

Brainstorm new ideas and concepts

Work with teammates on design, code reviews, and estimation

Requirements

3 year computer science degree (or equivalent)

At least 2 years of professional experience in native Android (preferably using Android Studio)

Strong Computer Science and programming fundamentals

Full understanding of the Android application and activity lifecycles

Experience with Fragments.

Appreciation of Android-specific asynchronous processing techniques.

Desirable Skills

Knowledge of strategies to handle issues related to platform fragmentation, differing screen sizes and multiple OS versions.

Experience working with unit test frameworks (Easymock, Mockito, Roboelectric, etc)

Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs using best practice and well known libraries (volley, restkit, etc)

Knowledge and Appreciation of Android user experience design patterns.

Experience developing eCommerce apps for retail

Experience working with software development tools including Git, Jira and Confluence.

Experience with writing UI Automation scripts using Appium

Any iOS native development experience

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position