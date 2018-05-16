Software Engineer (PHP)

Qualifications
- Experience in writing robust, efficient production code.
- Experience with SQL database systems,
- Experience with development in a Linux environment,
- Experience with Amazon AWS or similar service an advantage,
- PHP 5.4+, JSON, HTTP proficient,
- An understanding of computer science fundamentals
- Ability to handle multiple competing priorities in a fast-paced environment
- Experience in an e-commerce environment would be to your advantage
