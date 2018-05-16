Software Engineer (Platform & DevOps)

The position reports to the Platform Team Lead

Requirements

– 3-year computer science degree (or equivalent experience)

– At least 2 years of professional experience

– An understanding of computer science fundamentals, including Linux and operating systems, networking, and some development.

Nice to have

– Linux experience (Ubuntu/Debian)

– Shell scripting

– Python, Ruby, or a similar language

– Understanding of Linux and OS fundamentals (processes, signals, SYSCTL)

– General debugging tools on Linux (tcpdump, vmstat, strace)

– System administration (users, packages, ntp, smtp)

– Network theory and administration (Linux)

– Configuration management (chef, puppet)

– Common web stack applications (nginx, apache, varnish, haproxy, memcache)

– Database operations, query optimization, backup strategy

– Hardware installation and configuration (raid, filesystems, lvm)

– Metrics, monitoring (nagios, zabbix, sensu, graphite)

– Security (iptables, selinux, ssh)

– Cloud infrastructure (AWS, Google, Azure)

– Virtualization technologies (xen, kvm)

– Distributed systems

– Capacity planning

– Hadoop

