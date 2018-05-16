Software Engineer (Platform & DevOps)

The position reports to the Platform Team Lead
Requirements
– 3-year computer science degree (or equivalent experience)
– At least 2 years of professional experience
– An understanding of computer science fundamentals, including Linux and operating systems, networking, and some development.
Nice to have
– Linux experience (Ubuntu/Debian)
– Shell scripting
– Python, Ruby, or a similar language
– Understanding of Linux and OS fundamentals (processes, signals, SYSCTL)
– General debugging tools on Linux (tcpdump, vmstat, strace)
– System administration (users, packages, ntp, smtp)
– Network theory and administration (Linux)
– Configuration management (chef, puppet)
– Common web stack applications (nginx, apache, varnish, haproxy, memcache)
– Database operations, query optimization, backup strategy
– Hardware installation and configuration (raid, filesystems, lvm)
– Metrics, monitoring (nagios, zabbix, sensu, graphite)
– Security (iptables, selinux, ssh)
– Cloud infrastructure (AWS, Google, Azure)
– Virtualization technologies (xen, kvm)
– Distributed systems
– Capacity planning
– Hadoop