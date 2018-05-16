Software Engineer (Platforms & Dev Ops)

- You need to be strong in bothroot cause analysis and driving to action.
- You need to bepassionate about the potential of e-commerceand delivering aworld-class customer experience.
Requirements
- 3 year computer science degree (or equivalent experience)
- At least 2 years of professional experience
- An understanding of computer science fundamentals, including linux and operating systems, networking, and some development.
- Linux experience (Ubuntu/Debian)
- Shell scripting
- Python, ruby, or a similar language
- Understanding of linux and OS fundamentals (processes, signals, sysctl)
- General debugging tools on linux (tcpdump, vmstat, strace)
- System administration (users, packages, ntp, smtp)
- Network theory and administration (linux)
- Configuration management (chef, puppet)
- Common web stack applications (nginx, apache, varnish, haproxy, memcache)
- Database operations, query optimization, backup strategy
- Hardware installation and configuration (raid, filesystems, lvm)
- Metrics, monitoring (nagios, zabbix, sensu, graphite)
- Security (iptables, selinux, ssh)
- Cloud infrastructure (AWS, Google, Azure)
- Virtualization technologies (xen, kvm)
- Distributed systems
- Capacity planning
- Hadoop
Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted