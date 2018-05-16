Software Engineer (Platforms & Dev Ops)

May 16, 2018

  • You need to be strong in bothroot cause analysis and driving to action.
  • You need to bepassionate about the potential of e-commerceand delivering aworld-class customer experience.

Requirements

  • 3 year computer science degree (or equivalent experience)
  • At least 2 years of professional experience
  • An understanding of computer science fundamentals, including linux and operating systems, networking, and some development.
  • Linux experience (Ubuntu/Debian)
  • Shell scripting
  • Python, ruby, or a similar language
  • Understanding of linux and OS fundamentals (processes, signals, sysctl)
  • General debugging tools on linux (tcpdump, vmstat, strace)
  • System administration (users, packages, ntp, smtp)
  • Network theory and administration (linux)
  • Configuration management (chef, puppet)
  • Common web stack applications (nginx, apache, varnish, haproxy, memcache)
  • Database operations, query optimization, backup strategy
  • Hardware installation and configuration (raid, filesystems, lvm)
  • Metrics, monitoring (nagios, zabbix, sensu, graphite)
  • Security (iptables, selinux, ssh)
  • Cloud infrastructure (AWS, Google, Azure)
  • Virtualization technologies (xen, kvm)
  • Distributed systems
  • Capacity planning
  • Hadoop

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position