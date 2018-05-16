Software Engineer (Platforms & Dev Ops)

You need to be strong in bothroot cause analysis and driving to action.

You need to bepassionate about the potential of e-commerceand delivering aworld-class customer experience.

Requirements

3 year computer science degree (or equivalent experience)

At least 2 years of professional experience

An understanding of computer science fundamentals, including linux and operating systems, networking, and some development.

Linux experience (Ubuntu/Debian)

Shell scripting

Python, ruby, or a similar language

Understanding of linux and OS fundamentals (processes, signals, sysctl)

General debugging tools on linux (tcpdump, vmstat, strace)

System administration (users, packages, ntp, smtp)

Network theory and administration (linux)

Configuration management (chef, puppet)

Common web stack applications (nginx, apache, varnish, haproxy, memcache)

Database operations, query optimization, backup strategy

Hardware installation and configuration (raid, filesystems, lvm)

Metrics, monitoring (nagios, zabbix, sensu, graphite)

Security (iptables, selinux, ssh)

Cloud infrastructure (AWS, Google, Azure)

Virtualization technologies (xen, kvm)

Distributed systems

Capacity planning

Hadoop

