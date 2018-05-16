Software Engineer (Team Lead – Merchandising / Mar

- As the development leadyou will lead a group of developersconstantly striving for quality solutions that are delivered on time, within budget and scope, and drive a culture of quality and personal accountability.
- You will need a strong understanding of large-scale full-stack platform development, have experience building Front-end, Backend and RESTful web applications.
- You will be from a development background and have a good understanding of architectural practices.
- You will be an advocate of Agile engineering practices and you will have prior line management experience with a track record of keeping highly skilled developers motivated.
- You should expect to spend at least 50% of your time writing code. The other 50% of your time will be split between architectural and strategic planning.
Basic Qualifications
- Degree in Computer Science or engineering
- Experience working within an Agile and Devops team
- Experience developing Python in a test-driven environment (and/or at least in one of the following – Java, C, C++)
- Solid Web and Front-end Development experience withPHP, Html and Javascript and related libraries (React, Angular, Backbone)
- Good SQL and MySQL experience in a high-load environment
- Significant technical experience and a proven track record of architectural ownership and understanding.
- A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design and data structures and algorithms
Preferred Skills
- Post graduate degree preferred
- Experience with and an understanding of line management responsibility for a technical team
- Experience developing software for a highly-transactional retail online platform
- A thorough understanding of software engineering practises and best practises, including Agile software development, source code control systems and the use of software IDEs and development and testing tools.
- An understanding of software deployment tools, deployment processes and best practises
- Experience working with no-SQL data stores like Mongo/Redis etc
- Experience working with the AWS and/or Azure platforms
- Experience with building Restful API web services
