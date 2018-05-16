Software Engineer (Team Lead – Merchandising / Mar

As the development leadyou will lead a group of developersconstantly striving for quality solutions that are delivered on time, within budget and scope, and drive a culture of quality and personal accountability.

You will need a strong understanding of large-scale full-stack platform development, have experience building Front-end, Backend and RESTful web applications.

You will be from a development background and have a good understanding of architectural practices.

You will be an advocate of Agile engineering practices and you will have prior line management experience with a track record of keeping highly skilled developers motivated.

You should expect to spend at least 50% of your time writing code. The other 50% of your time will be split between architectural and strategic planning.

Basic Qualifications

Degree in Computer Science or engineering

Experience working within an Agile and Devops team

Experience developing Python in a test-driven environment (and/or at least in one of the following – Java, C, C++)

Solid Web and Front-end Development experience withPHP, Html and Javascript and related libraries (React, Angular, Backbone)

Good SQL and MySQL experience in a high-load environment

Significant technical experience and a proven track record of architectural ownership and understanding.

A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design and data structures and algorithms

Preferred Skills

Post graduate degree preferred

Experience with and an understanding of line management responsibility for a technical team

Experience developing software for a highly-transactional retail online platform

A thorough understanding of software engineering practises and best practises, including Agile software development, source code control systems and the use of software IDEs and development and testing tools.

An understanding of software deployment tools, deployment processes and best practises

Experience working with no-SQL data stores like Mongo/Redis etc

Experience working with the AWS and/or Azure platforms

Experience with building Restful API web services

