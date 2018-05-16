Software Quality Assurance Tester

Responsibilities
– Collaborate with the Software Quality Lead to define and implement product test strategies based on functional and non-functional requirements
– Liaise with QE Analysts and automation developers to create and execute test plans
– Proactively drive quality improvement through metrics and reporting
– Track test coverage across components from a code and functional perspective
– Be prepared to integrate with an Agile development team partaking in planning, testing and scrum ceremonies
– Coordinate with other QE team members to drive test strategies and best practice
– Advocate quality and user experience throughout the SDLC
Skills & Experience
– SDLC Administration tools like JIRA or equivalent
– Fundamentals of programming languages: JavaScript/Python/PHP
– Source control and repositories: Bitbucket/Stash/Github
– Prepared to work in a Linux environment
– Comfortable with Command Line/Terminal/Console
– Knowledge of test automation: Selenium/Appium
– Knowledge of API/Endpoint testing and automation (SOAP/REST) with SOAPUi or POSTMAN
– Familiar with Domain Specific Languages: Gherkin/Cucumber/SpecFlow
– Familiar with Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery: Jenkins/TeamCity/Docker
– Understanding of microservices and the Cloud: AWS/Azure
– Have a basic understanding of software security: SSL/Certs/Encryption technology
General Experience
– A minimum of 2 years’ experience in assessing quality of software
– Agile experience preferred
– Relevant education/certification: ISTQB, Diploma, Degree
– Can effectively analyse data and provide metrics