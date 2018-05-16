Software Quality Assurance Tester

Responsibilities

– Collaborate with the Software Quality Lead to define and implement product test strategies based on functional and non-functional requirements

– Liaise with QE Analysts and automation developers to create and execute test plans

– Proactively drive quality improvement through metrics and reporting

– Track test coverage across components from a code and functional perspective

– Be prepared to integrate with an Agile development team partaking in planning, testing and scrum ceremonies

– Coordinate with other QE team members to drive test strategies and best practice

– Advocate quality and user experience throughout the SDLC

Skills & Experience

– SDLC Administration tools like JIRA or equivalent

– Fundamentals of programming languages: JavaScript/Python/PHP

– Source control and repositories: Bitbucket/Stash/Github

– Prepared to work in a Linux environment

– Comfortable with Command Line/Terminal/Console

– Knowledge of test automation: Selenium/Appium

– Knowledge of API/Endpoint testing and automation (SOAP/REST) with SOAPUi or POSTMAN

– Familiar with Domain Specific Languages: Gherkin/Cucumber/SpecFlow

– Familiar with Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery: Jenkins/TeamCity/Docker

– Understanding of microservices and the Cloud: AWS/Azure

– Have a basic understanding of software security: SSL/Certs/Encryption technology

General Experience

– A minimum of 2 years’ experience in assessing quality of software

– Agile experience preferred

– Relevant education/certification: ISTQB, Diploma, Degree

– Can effectively analyse data and provide metrics

