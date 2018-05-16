SQL Developer

– Gather requirements from business users

– Create business requirement specifications

– Create system and database design documents

– Translate Business Rules to programming language

– Supporting and bug fixing existing Systems

– Documentation of existing Systems

– Testing Components

– Mentoring of Junior Developers

– Strong T-SQL Skills

– Knowledge of SQL optimization

– Strong SQL programming skills essential (Stored Procedure, Triggers, SSIS)

– Object Orientated programming skills and principles

