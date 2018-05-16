TEST ANALYST (BELLVILLE)

TEST ANALYST REQUIRED IN BELLVILLERequirements:

Relevant Degree/ Diploma

ISTQB Foundation Certification

Manual Testing Experience in an Agile Environment

Experience in Testing .net (Web-Based) and SSRS Applications

Experience using SQL to Query Database Systems

Experience in Using a web-based test management tool for management of test cases, test execution and Defects

Experience in Developing test cases

Knowledge of Integrated systems architecture and Data Design

Knowledge of the SDLC, Change Control Processes and Test Design Techniques

Excellent Communication Skills

Attention to detail

Applicants must reside in BELLVILLE or surrounding area.

