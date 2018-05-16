TEST ANALYST (BELLVILLE)

TEST ANALYST REQUIRED IN BELLVILLERequirements:
- Relevant Degree/ Diploma
- ISTQB Foundation Certification
- Manual Testing Experience in an Agile Environment
- Experience in Testing .net (Web-Based) and SSRS Applications
- Experience using SQL to Query Database Systems
- Experience in Using a web-based test management tool for management of test cases, test execution and Defects
- Experience in Developing test cases
- Knowledge of Integrated systems architecture and Data Design
- Knowledge of the SDLC, Change Control Processes and Test Design Techniques
- Excellent Communication Skills
- Attention to detail
Applicants must reside in BELLVILLE or surrounding area.
Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Visit our website to view all of our current vacancies: www.mprtc.co.za