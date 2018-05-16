TEST ANALYST (BELLVILLE)

TEST ANALYST REQUIRED IN BELLVILLERequirements:

  • Relevant Degree/ Diploma
  • ISTQB Foundation Certification
  • Manual Testing Experience in an Agile Environment
  • Experience in Testing .net (Web-Based) and SSRS Applications
  • Experience using SQL to Query Database Systems
  • Experience in Using a web-based test management tool for management of test cases, test execution and Defects
  • Experience in Developing test cases
  • Knowledge of Integrated systems architecture and Data Design
  • Knowledge of the SDLC, Change Control Processes and Test Design Techniques
  • Excellent Communication Skills
  • Attention to detail

Applicants must reside in BELLVILLE or surrounding area.

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

