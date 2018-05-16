UI UX Designer

An exciting tech Start-up is looking for a highly talented and motivated UX/UI designer to lead the design of our iOS, Android, and Web products.

Responsibilities:

– Take ownership of wireframing, designing and developing user interface designs for web and native mobile products.

– Ensure a consistent look and feel across all platforms, with platform-specific enhancements to adhere to platform best practice.

– Maintain and enhance the visual assets and style guides used across all platforms.

– Collaborate with Product Owner and business stakeholders to define, design and deliver new user experiences.

– Work closely with the development team to ensure successful execution of the UI designs and adhere to the specified guidelines.

Your Team:

– You will report to the Product Owner and you will be the team’s single UI / UX resource

Key Requirements:

– A Bachelor’s degree in Design or equivalent industry experience would be beneficial.

– At least 3 years’ experience in a combination of UX/UI design for web and mobile. (e-commerce and mobile-focused experience preferred).

– Proven experience in wire-framing and high-fidelity prototyping (Balsamiq, Sketch & InVision preferred).

– Please include your portfolio in your application to show recent innovative designs and flows.

– Experience in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript is beneficial but not required.

Key Competencies:

– Be up-to-date with UX principles, graphic design standards, and trends for both mobile and web platforms.

– Comfortable to work in a fast-paced environment where timelines and requirements may change.

– Good at problem-solving and simplifying complex processes, and the ability to translate verbal ideas into concepts and designs that demonstrates the user experience.

– The ability to present the rationale for design decisions

– Excellent verbal, written and presentation skills to communicate concepts clearly across different audiences (including user testing and stakeholders)

