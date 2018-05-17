C# Developer

This is a great opportunity with our client based in Cape Town, especially if you are looking to gain experience within a dynamic team and further grow your technology stack and skillset.Key Requirements• 4+ years’ experience • IT Degree or Diploma• C#• ASP.NET MVC• SQL, T-SQL, MySQL• Visual Studio• Entity Framework• WebForms• WinForms• JavaScript• AngularShould you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV and an updated portfolio to (email address). You can also contact Logan on (contact number) or visit our website at http://www.staffingprojects.co.za/ NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

