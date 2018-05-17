IT Software Engineer

A well established company in Welkom is seeking a Qualified IT Software Developer / Programmer to assist them with creating of software programs, updating, maintaining and developing of new programs.
Relevant IT Qualfication is essential
Previous working experience as a Programmer / Developer is crucial
Working knowledge and experience with C#, HTML, Typescript, etc.
Must be able to work independantly
Salary negotiable depending on experience (Pension Fund + 13th Cheque)
Skills:
– The ability to learn concepts and apply them to other problems
– Basic mathematical skills
– Problem solving.
– Good communication skills
– Resourcefulness
– Working Independantly
Should you meet the necessary requirements, kindly send a comprehensive CV, photo, relevant qualiciations, etc. to (email address)