Role Description:
IT Support Technician
12 Month Contract
Based in Cape Town
A well-established international organization is looking to employ an experience and qualified Store Support Technician on a 12 month renewable contract.
- Responsible for the timely and effective response to IT user queries and problems through the receipt and logging of problems.
- Escalates more complex problems but may manage the incident to completion.
- Identifies support trends and provides regular updates to the Senior Problem Analyst.
- Responsible for performing onsite hardware, software and peripheral updates and repairs in an organisation.
- Responsible for troubleshooting and repairs of computer systems and peripheral equipment located throughout the organisation.
- May include LAN installations, upgrades and repairs.
- May maintain an adequate spare parts inventory of systems, subsystems and component parts used in repair work.
- Prepares progress reports for all work performed.
- May have supervisory responsibilities.
Skills and Experience:
- Grade 12 Matric or equivalent
- MCDST or relevant IT qualification
- A minimum of 3 years hardware / software support to end-users
- Able to work independently/self-starter
- Excellent verbal and written communication
- Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Windows Operating System & Outlook.
- Excellent working knowledge of computer hardware and operating systems
- Excellent working knowledge of networking (TCP/IP protocols essential)
- Excellent organizational skills and prioritization
- Analytical
- Deadline driven
Advantageous
- Linux
- A relevant tertiary IT qualification
- MCDST
- Retail Point of Sale System Support
- Call Centre Environment
- Network Infrastructure & Store Connectivity
- Windows Server Platform
- Linux Server Platform
- Mobile Device Management
- Digital Display Technology & Content Management
- SysAid & Remedy Helpdesk Systems
