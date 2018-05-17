IT Support Technician

Role Description:

IT Support Technician

12 Month Contract

Based in Cape Town

A well-established international organization is looking to employ an experience and qualified Store Support Technician on a 12 month renewable contract.

Responsible for the timely and effective response to IT user queries and problems through the receipt and logging of problems.

Escalates more complex problems but may manage the incident to completion.

Identifies support trends and provides regular updates to the Senior Problem Analyst.

Responsible for performing onsite hardware, software and peripheral updates and repairs in an organisation.

Responsible for troubleshooting and repairs of computer systems and peripheral equipment located throughout the organisation.

May include LAN installations, upgrades and repairs.

May maintain an adequate spare parts inventory of systems, subsystems and component parts used in repair work.

Prepares progress reports for all work performed.

May have supervisory responsibilities.

Skills and Experience:

Grade 12 Matric or equivalent

MCDST or relevant IT qualification

A minimum of 3 years hardware / software support to end-users

Able to work independently/self-starter

Excellent verbal and written communication

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Windows Operating System & Outlook.

Excellent working knowledge of computer hardware and operating systems

Excellent working knowledge of networking (TCP/IP protocols essential)

Excellent organizational skills and prioritization

Analytical

Deadline driven

Advantageous

Linux

A relevant tertiary IT qualification

MCDST

Retail Point of Sale System Support

Call Centre Environment

Network Infrastructure & Store Connectivity

Windows Server Platform

Linux Server Platform

Mobile Device Management

Digital Display Technology & Content Management

SysAid & Remedy Helpdesk Systems

Should you not be contacted withing 14 days please consider your application unsuccessful.

For more information contact Kgaogelo Shai

