Messaging systems specialist

Messaging systems specialist

This is an ideal role for a young candidate looking to break into the technology industry. We are looking for ability and intelligence over experience. If you are technically minded and want to grow, we welcome your application.

Reporting to: Operations Director

Company Profile:

TotalSend is a rapidly growing company in the digital messaging and payments space. We are based in Cape Town and our core focus is the provision of digital messaging platforms to enterprise clients. We offer our systems via both a SaaS web app, as well as messaging APIs.

We are a progressive and tight knit team offering significant levels of freedom, including flexi hours and unlimited leave. We are looking for a young, reliable and hardworking person that is detail orientated and is enthusiastic about building a career in technology.

Job description:

Your main area of responsibility will be to manage and monitor the Totalend SMS system, while helping to build the TotalSend connectivity profile with various Mobile Network Operators. You will primarily be focused on monitoring and managing our SMS platform to ensure that SMS’s are routing correctly, and will be a key point of contact in the business for ensuring that our SMS traffic delivers correctly.

Role responsibilities:

– Develop expert knowledge on the TotalSend SMS system, and be the owner of system operations.

– Develop a thorough technical knowledge of messaging and USSD protocols over time.

– Build and manage messaging reporting activities.

– Support account managers in servicing key clients from a connectivity perspective.

– Monitor key SMS routes and manage backup routes, implementing backups where required.

– Manage risk by identifying operational risk and implement mitigation strategies, training other staff on procedures used.

– Perform regular audits and testing on all active routes.

– Help in sourcing new messaging connectivity.

– Creation of operational metrics for the business to monitor day to day delivery performance.

Candidate requirements:

– You are a fast learner, and you are highly motivated to learn and grow.

– You are able to think clearly under pressure – when systems go down, it will be your job to implement recovery procedures and liaise with the development team.

– You are technically smart, and pick up new concepts fast.

– You know what a web interface is, you have heard of APIs and you feel at home working with technology.

– You are a good communicator, and can stay on top of several conversations/issues at once.

– You are highly organized.

– Proven ability to learn on the job.

Advantageous:

– Experience in telco environments, especially in SMS.

– Experience working for either an SMS aggregator or a mobile operator.

– Experience in technical support environments.

– Experience in technology businesses.

Learn more/Apply for this position