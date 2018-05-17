Senior Business Analyst (BA) – CPT

A Senior BA with Retail experience as a Business Analyst is wanted for a well-established Development company in Cape Town. Minimum requirements • B.Sc. Computer Science or relevant tertiary qualification. • 7-10 years professional experience • Experience using Agile methodologies will be highly advantageous• Exposure to Enterprise development will be highly advantageous• Must have BA experience within a retail environment Duties: • Elaborating business requirements as created by the Product Owner.• Create documentation where required once the story or epic has been delivered before the sprint ends• Create user stories in Jira and keep stories up to date.• Collaborating with the Development Project Manager, Product Owner, Architects, Developers and Testers as required.• Participate in planning meetings.• Participate in Sprint Planning Development Cycles every 2 weeks.• Participate in the Daily Stand-up meetings.• Participate in, and present demos where required.*No applications considered after 30 May 2018 Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address) or fax to (contact number). You can also contact Justine on (contact number) or alternatively visit our website on www.hireresolve.co.za Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 working days after the closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.Hire Resolve offers a R1000 for any candidate that is referred and placed through Hire Resolve. Hire Resolve also offers a R1000 job spec fee for any referral that results in a placement through Hire Resolve. If your company is looking for any IT, Finance or Engineering staff, please email us at (email address) with the company name, a contact person and contact email or number of the person doing the hiring. We will keep the referral strictly confidential.

