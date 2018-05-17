Senior/Intermediate PHP

My client in City Center, Cape Town is looking for Senior/Intermediate PHP Developer.

Salary: R50 000- negotiable depending on experience

PHP (5+ years experience), Apache/NGINX, Linux, MySQL, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Node

– At $HOME in a *nix environment

– Messaging (RabbitMQ etc)

– High production websites

– Agile/SCRUM

– API’s and integration

– GIT

– Server side architectures and application frameworks (Zend, Phalcon)

– Added bonus : Magento and ElaticSearch 5.x

Categories/Sectors:

– Cloud Applications

– Cloud Infrastructure

– Development

– Fornt End Web Development

– Java

Learn more/Apply for this position