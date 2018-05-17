Senior Java Developer (Enterprise) – CPT

A passionate Java Developer with Enterprise experience is wanted for a well-established Development company in Cape Town. Minimum requirements • B.Sc. Computer Science or relevant tertiary qualification. • 5-7+ years professional development experience • Exposure to object-oriented design concepts will be an advantage• Development experience in a Scrum based Agile environment will be an advantage• Exposure to BDD/TDD will be a definite advantage• Exposure to Enterprise development is a requirement.Duties: • Work as part of a project team to develop and test enterprise-ready business applications in a variety of configurations (e.g. web-based, desktop-based, service-based or scheduled processes).• Modifies, develops, tests and maintains applications. Remuneration & Additional: • This position is open to SA Residents & SA Perm Residents • Will consider candidates who want to relocate from other provinces in SA .• Salary tailored according to experience (benefits like Medical Aid, Group Life and Pension Fund are included in packages) *No applications considered after 30 May 2018 Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address) or fax to (contact number). You can also contact Justine on (contact number) or alternatively visit our website on www.hireresolve.co.za Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 working days after the closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.Hire Resolve offers a R1000 for any candidate that is referred and placed through Hire Resolve. Hire Resolve also offers a R1000 job spec fee for any referral that results in a placement through Hire Resolve. If your company is looking for any IT, Finance or Engineering staff, please email us at (email address) with the company name, a contact person and contact email or number of the person doing the hiring. We will keep the referral strictly confidential.

Learn more/Apply for this position