Software Tester

The Software Tester is responsible for all quality aspects of software development including test development, test execution and risk analysis.

Duties and Responsibilities:

– Testing and Quality Assurance

– Develop, document, and communicate test processes, plans, and guides for ensuring quality software systems

– Design, create and execute test cases

– Design and execute regression and integration test, stress and load testing, user acceptance testing

– Identifying, logging and verifying software defects

– Document, track and validate reported issues through to resolution

– Documentation

– Work with Software Developers, Software Development Manager, Product Owner and developers to develop testing plans as part of the overall project and sprint planning

– Develop software test specification, test reports and validation protocols for unit, integration and performance testing

– Create test cases from system use cases and product specification

