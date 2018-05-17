The Software Tester is responsible for all quality aspects of software development including test development, test execution and risk analysis.
Duties and Responsibilities:
– Testing and Quality Assurance
– Develop, document, and communicate test processes, plans, and guides for ensuring quality software systems
– Design, create and execute test cases
– Design and execute regression and integration test, stress and load testing, user acceptance testing
– Identifying, logging and verifying software defects
– Document, track and validate reported issues through to resolution
– Documentation
– Work with Software Developers, Software Development Manager, Product Owner and developers to develop testing plans as part of the overall project and sprint planning
– Develop software test specification, test reports and validation protocols for unit, integration and performance testing
– Create test cases from system use cases and product specification