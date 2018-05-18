C# Developer

This is a great opportunity with our client based in Cape Town Northern Suburbs, our client is a well-established firm that is looking for an all-rounder. If you are an enthusiastic developer with a driven and motivated character, then send your CV through.Key Requirements• 5+ years’ experience • IT Degree or Diploma• C#• .NET • Entity Framework• SQL and PL/SQL• MVC / MVVM• Web Services• RESTful Services• Asp.NET• AngularJS• JavaScriptShould you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV and an updated portfolio to (email address). You can also contact Logan on (contact number) or visit our website at http://www.staffingprojects.co.za/ NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

