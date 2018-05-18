Data Analyst (Parvana)About the Client:
- Our client is looking for developers to join exciting projects in the data integration and customer loyalty application areas.
Consultants are engaged in high-performing, quality-oriented projects combining open source technologies with leading commercial analytics database products.
Responsibilities:
- Understand documented and verbally communicated requirements, system constraints and stakeholder concerns.
- Perform data profiling and investigation.
- Interpret and analyze data to inform solution design.
- Communicate effectively with other stakeholders to find solutions.
- Logic validation and testing skills.
Requirements:
- Successful candidates will have good logical, analytical and investigative skills, be results – oriented and self-motivated and above all, enjoy working with and analyzing data. In addition, the following is required:
- SQL literacy.
- Logical reasoning skills.
- Good verbal and written communication skills.
- Tertiary qualification.
- Good structured documentation skills, e.g. process or data flow diagrams, spreadsheets, other diagramming tools.
- Experience in the following would be advantage:
- Experience with BI and/or data science tools.
- Academic background in foundations of data science: Statistics, Mathematical modeling.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)