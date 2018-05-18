Developer – Biztalk

Developer – Biztalk (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client offers a competitive and challenging environment where talent is nurtured and allowed to grow.

They love new ideas and creativity, and are very passionate about their industry. -financial

Responsibilities:

Maintaining software systems and automating the operations and interfaces between these systems.

Developing Software Applications using approved toolsets.

Adhering to and providing input into the architectural framework.

Programming well-designed, testable, efficient code across a Microsoft stack (C#, BizTalk, SSIS, SQL).

Producing specifications and determine operational feasibility.

Evaluating and implementing ways to incorporate existing or new technologies into the business and product offering.

Performing code reviews.

3rd line technical support, trouble shooting and problem solving.

Periodic standby support for overnight, weekend and public holidays.

Providing leadership and guidance to technology team members.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering or related field.

A minimum of 5 yearsâ€™ proven work experience as a Senior Software Developer.

Extensive experience in OOP (preferably C#) and integration (BizTalk, SSIS).

Extensive experience working with SQL Server databases.

Experience with XML and XSD schema design.

Experience with SOA or Message based integration services (preferably BizTalk).

Very good knowledge of software design principles and patterns.

Ability to prioritise work effectively and must be organised.

The ability to set and maintain high work standards to achieve goals.

Experience in the following would be a bonus: Experience in Financial Services industry Experience with Oracle databases



