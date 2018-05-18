Developer – Java

May 18, 2018

Developer – Java (Parvana)About the Client: Responsibilities:

  • Java developer responsibilities include designing and developing high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems and delivering high-availability and performance
  • Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle
  • Write well designed, testable, efficient code
  • Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications
  • Prepare and produce releases of software components
  • Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review

Requirements:

  • Able to work in high performing, self-managing teams.
  • Guidewire GOSU development experience.
  • Java / JavaScript / Object oriented programming.
  • Unit test development / Scrum / Agile development.
  • Experience in using SVN / GIT.
  • Design driven development.
  • Continuous integration.
  • SOLID development principles.
  • Experience in short term insurance systems would be great.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position