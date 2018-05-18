Developer – Web

May 18, 2018

Developer – Web (Parvana)About the Client:

  • Our client has a highly engaged team of engineers, software developers, administration personnel and a leadership team held in high regard by its’s employees.
    They continue to grow steadily and now need to add energized members to our team from time to time.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Designing and developing well-designed solutions.
  • Implementing object-oriented designs.
  • Optimising database designs and queries.
  • Ensuring quality software with low incidence of bugs.
  • Maintaining and enhancing systems.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Experience in modern web technology (HTML5, CSS, JavaScript)
  • Experience with web framework technologies advantageous (Aurelia, Angular)
  • Knowledge / experience in the following would be a bonus:
    • Experience with cloud-scalable apps like AWS or Azure.
    • Experience with Git source control.
    • Relational database expertise and can construct and optimise complex SQL queries
    • PostgreSQL experience a plus.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position