Fujitsu Eternus LT supports LTO 8

Fujitsu’s Eternus LT product family now supports the latest generation LTO-8 tape drives for long-term back up and archiving, doubling data capacity from the previous tape generation.

With LTO-8 technology, Eternus LT tape libraries now can store up to 30Tb of compressed data per cartridge.

This makes it easier than before to create data backups that can be held offline, helping to maintain the integrity and accessibility of business-critical data even in cases of cybercrime, such as ransomware attacks.

Enterprises are increasingly under cyberattack, which can lead to data loss or corruption. The latest threat is ransomware, where critical data is encrypted until a ransom is paid in Bitcoin in exchange for the unlock key.

With attacks of this nature becoming increasingly sophisticated, and infections taking hold in seconds, organisations that are locked out of their data face a trail of damage that can take weeks or months to rectify. To counter this, the ‘three two one’ backup rule is more relevant today than ever: keep at least three copies of data, store two backup copies on different storage media, and store one offline.

Especially for data critical to business operations, keeping an encrypted copy offline is a guaranteed way of keeping information safe from online attacks.

With the latest update, Fujitsu Eternus LT tape systems enable highly-scalable and cost-efficient backup solutions. Hardware-based, autonomous data encryption enhances security and compliance, with Eternus LT systems suitable for a wide range of storage requirements, including long-term archiving, disaster recovery and automated, unattended backup.

Helping meet global compliance regulations for storing data on tape, all Eternus LT systems also support the WORM (Write Once, Read Many) protocol – with data held in a non-erasable, non-rewritable format.

Marcus Schneider, senior director: head of data centre product management EMEIA at Fujitsu, comments: “No business can be completely protected against the risk of cyberattack, but keeping an offline backup copy of essential business data on tape is the best defense. Small, highly portable LTO-8 cartridges, with their higher capacities, are a convenient way to store data offline. After creating copies, these cartridges can be placed in a safe, for additional security.

“This approach provides a new layer of protection against ransomware and other types of online cyberattack.”