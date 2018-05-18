Full Stack Developer

My client is looking for a Full Stack Developer to work on an app that will change companies for the better. You will be working alongside skilled developers in Cape Town for a well-known company. Apply for this position if you want to upskill even more. Qualification:MatricDegree in IT or any related Degree Skills & Experience: Minimum 4 years’ experienceC#Angular Front End.NET Core BackendXamarin Android and iOS app (Xamarin Native) Job Description:You will be working on a full stack project for a big company, and working closely alongside other skilled developers in your team. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, MARISA LUDSKI on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027460.

Learn more/Apply for this position