Full Stack Developer (Senior) (CPT) (Parvana)About the Client:
- Our client develops and supports software and data solutions across a variety of industries.
Responsibilities:
- Working on web applications and APIs and includes involvement in all aspects of the project life cycle.
- Alongside other team members, the successful candidate will liaise with the client to identify requirements and feedback on progress.
Requirements:
- An enthusiastic developer that loves coding and has an eye for detail, who is passionate about user experience.
- Great working knowledge of at least one JavaScript web application framework (E.g. Angular, React, Vue, Aurelia).
- Proven ability in at least one server-side MVC framework (e.g. Java Spark, .NET Core MVC, Node js). We still havenâ€™t decided which one weâ€™re sticking with but letâ€™s debate about this together!
- Experience with HTML5, CSS3, SVG, Web Standards, Progressive Enhancement.
- Experience with modern web development libraries and tools (e.g. Gulp, Typescript, D3.js, Babel, LESS/SASS, Webpack etc.).
- Design capabilities using OO techniques.
- General technology problem solving skills to a high level.
- Experience of working with continuous integration, continuous deployment (e.g. Team City, Octopus).
- Developing and consuming REST based services.
- Significant experience of writing testable code including Unit Tests and Integration Tests as well as working with a dedicated testing team.
- Experience of using Docker to deploy applications.
- Web or graphic design background.
- Experience with at least one JavaScript testing framework (Jasmine, Mocha, QUnit, Karma, etc.).
- Proficient in using Git.
- Comfortable in server administration using tools like IIS, nginx.
- Experience working in a micro-service-based architecture.
- Experience with key-value stored databases such as Memcached and Redis.
- Significant commercial experience delivering projects with Agile methodologies.
- Experience in the following would be an advantage:
- Experience with financial projects (Mortgage knowledge is a bonus).
- Experience developing desktop applications in JavaScript using Electron.
- Familiarity with NoSQL databases, specifically with Elasticsearch, Hadoop (Hive, Impala, Kylin, etc.).
- Windows Server and Ubuntu Server.
- Mobile application development.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)