Integration Developer (Java) (2003)

Role Description:

Integration Developer (Java)

Permanent

Cape Town: Northern suburbs

Programmer

The purpose of this position is to assist the Team lead through Integration Development using JAVA with System Design, configuration, investigation and administration of IBM WebSphere MQ & Integration Bus, SQL Server database and custom systems.

Development

Perform day to day support

Troubleshooting and identifying root cause

Configure data flows in a Web Interface and manual configurations

Integrate with the Integration Support team to smoothly transition new flows and configuration into relevantenvironments, as well as BAR file deployments.

Improvement of systems and processes

Skills and Experience:

Experience Required

3-5 years Software development – Java

3-5 years SQL competency writing queries and developing stored procedures

3-5 years Web services (SOAP, REST, JSON, XML, ODATA, OAUTH, WADL, WSDL)

3-5 years Source code control and version (TFS, Github, etc)

Application development

SOA

Agile methodology

Nice to haves

3-5 years Continues Integration

3-5 years Enterprise Integration Patterns

3-5 years Software Design Patterns

Minimum of 1 Year Cloud Experience

3-5 years working knowledge of Linux, Windows and AIX Environments

3-5 years working knowledge of IBM Websphere Integration Bus (Message Broker) and MQ or other ESB and Message Queuing systems

3-5 years scripting knowledge on Linux, AIX and Microsoft

Database administration

System administration (Microsoft/Linux)

Cloud knowledge

DevOps or support experience of production systems

Contact:(email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position