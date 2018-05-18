ENVIRONMENT: Write exceptional code, Unit Tests and play a significant role in mentoring developers as the next Intermediate – Snr Java Developer sought by an innovative health tech company. You will also be involved in conducting research and the design and modification processes of software specs, amend errors & ensure JIRA is up-to-date. You require matric, a Degree/Diploma or Certificate in Computer Science/Information Systems or related field, 3 – 5 Years’ experience in Software Development, at least 2 years Java, have worked with multiple Operating Systems e.g. Unix, Linux, macOS and Windows and experience with Relational Databases & Web Application Development. Any iOS, Grails/Groovy, HL7/FHIR will prove beneficial. DUTIES: Produce Code – Code that meets the functional & technical requirements specification Work closely with the Business & Architecture to interpret, write, translate and code software programs and applications according to specifications. Testing Code – JIRA Defect Management Work with Testers – receive and provide feedback on bugs and interact with testing team.

Investigate, analyses and document reported defects in JIRA.

Perform Maintenance programming and correction of identified defects. Support – Provide bug fixing support Provide defect management support as determined by the support roster. Knowledge Management – Broadened knowledge base, Technical documentati