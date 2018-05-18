iOS Developer

Are you an all-round developer looking to join a reputable company where you will be able to use your development skills and experience to create quality work for reputable clients? Then our client based in Cape Town is looking for you!Key Requirements:• IT related Degree • 4+ years’ experience • iOS• Swift• Objective-C• Ionic• PhoneGap• Cordova• HTML• CSSPlease email your CV to (email address). Alternatively, you can contact Logan on (contact number) or visit our website on www.staffingprojects.co.za. Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates within 3 days of application received.

