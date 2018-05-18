IT Network Administrator

Market related package on offer, depending on experience, qualifications etc

Position Purpose

To provide our client with an appropriate, reliable, technically efficient, well planned and cost effective networking infrastructure to carry the company into the future technologically.

Additional information

Our client has a large server and network environment, with many systems relying on each other. These systems need to be well maintained and managed.

Our client has an increasingly large VMWARE virtual environment, this needs to be maintained and managed effectively. Effective Backups of the systems via Veeam technology is imperative.

The systems that need to be administered are core to all systems in the environment and they must ensure effective management thereof.

Correct change control procedures must be adhered to at all times.

Essential Position Functions

Principal Accountabilities

– Servers – Ensure server are running optimally to ensure services running.

– Servers – Ensure updates are installed when required.

– Virtualization – Ensure virtual environment is running optimally and efficiently

– Virtualization – Ensure Virtual server has the correct resources allocated

– Veeam – Ensure effective Backups of Virtual environment

– ADExchangeLync – Ensure all systems are working optimally according to best practices.

– Security – Ensure a high level of security is maintained for all systems.

– Maintains contact with users on solution and status of the resolution of problems.

– Compiles reports and check the quality of information as requested by Management for systems

– Assists in coordinating the resolution/implementation of patches/upgrades of applications/software framework.

– Routinely check the availability and “health” of Servers and Systems

– Provide assistance and feedback in the roll out of IT infrastructure and development projects.

– Logs incidents, documents and maintains history records on Information Technology production problems.

– Maintain or assist to compile an asset register of Servers and other systems in area or office of responsibility.

– Initiates corrective action or carries out instructions to resolve desktops hardware and software problems.

– Recognizes and identifies potential areas where existing policies and procedures require change, or where new ones need to be developed, especially regarding future business expansion.

– Develops and maintains service level agreements with the various user departments and enterprise business units.

– Performs at or above the enterprise’s Information Technology performance standards.

– Assist with software licensing compliance and report on all licensed software installations

– Ensure change control procedures are adhered to

– ADExchange group management and User creation according to policies and procedures

– Assists with and ensure DRP, BCP and security standards are adhered to.

– Assist with compilation of training manuals for IT systems

– Ensure the image of IT Infrastructure is upheld

Knowledge and Skills

– Problem Solving abilities

– Logical approach to problem solving

– Trouble shooting techniques

– Approach should be systematic, logical and rapidly identify the root cause of the problem

– Product knowledge

– Printers

– Microsoft Office

– Windows desktop operating systems

– Lan Infrastructure (cabling)

– Telephone infrastructure (cabling)

– Server operating systems

– Hardware maintenance knowledge

– Active Directory

– Exchange

– Azure

– VMWARE

– Cisco

– Admin and reporting

– Effective administration of systems

– Effective reporting on systems as required

– Customer Server skills

– Excellent written and verbal communication skills

– Excellent listening and comprehension skills

– Strong client services skills

– Customer and service focused

– Direct communication with clients and staff

– Stress management

– Ability to work effectively during stressful situations

– Maintain motivation at all times

– Ability to work alone in remote offices

– Time management

– Ability to prioritise and manage time effectively

Position requirements

– Matric

– A+ Certification

– N+ Certification

– MCSE or similar Certification

– University qualification

– Cisco Certification

– Ability to work overtime

– 15+ years’ experience in an IT support related field

– Knowledge of all enterprise hardware and software in use within the enterprise

Other information

– Will be required to work overtime

– Must take initiative, ownership and responsibility for work

– Must be able to work in an environment with minimal supervision

– Will be working in a in high-pressure environment

– Must have own transport

Contacts

This position requires contact with all levels of users and management within relevant business units. Constant contact is required with the IT Infrastructure Team Leader, Support staff and with other technology vendors.

The Client is wishing to complete their EE application and is therefore only wishing to consider EE candidates.

Please note: Only candidates being considered will be contacted

