My client in the northern suburbs is looking for either an Intermediate or a Senior Java Developer. The company has been in SA for more than 15 years, they are internationally based with headquarters in Ireland and they are in the medical industry. The environment is family orientated, the team is expanding and they need someone who really knows their work and can be challenged. Qualification:Relevant Degree or Diploma in IT (preferable but not essential) Skills & Experience: Minimum 3+ years’ experienceJava 8Scala (advantageous but not essential, you will get exposure to this)JavaScriptJQueryAngularSpringAbility to speak and understand Afrikaans is essential Job Description:The ideal person would be someone who is highly career driven and wants to be exposed to the latest technologies.You need to be comfortable with a family-environment and a slower paced work environment.You will be interacting with the team in Ireland on a daily basis. This is an exceptional company to work for, do not lose out on this opportunity! Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, BERNICE ETSEBETH on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027464.

