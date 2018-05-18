|
ENVIRONMENT:
Take charge of the overall project system design & tech selection as the next Java Technical Architect sought by a dynamic, innovative software solutions provider. Your role will also include leadership and direction on technical aspects of projects. You require matric, a Degree/Diploma/Certificate in Computer Science/Information Systems or related field, 10 Years’ experience in a leadership or technical role, preferably enterprise application exposure,
8+ Years’ Java & experience mentoring other developers within a team.
DUTIES:
Product Development
Development Support
Architectural conformance reviews.
Architectural communication sessions.
Participation in detailed design sessions with developers.
Definition & Documentation of:
Operational Support