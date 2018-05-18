JDE Consultant

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a JDE Developer to join them on a permanent basis

Industry: Financial / IT

Salary : TBD

CAREER OPPORTUNITY

Information Technology – has a position available for a JD Edwards functional developer

JOB DESCRIPTION

The JD Edwards team is responsible for on-going development, support and maintenance of the ERP System. Functional configuration and support, design, development, implementation and integration to other enterprise applications are key delivery areas.

You will be required to:

– Provide functional support for JDE Financial modules

– Develop in accordance with the Santam systems development methodologies and frameworks

– Work a supervised environment and be subject to frequent work reviews

– Maintain confidentiality with regard to the information being processed, stored or accessed

– Provide assistance up and down the systems delivery chain when required

– Provide user support and troubleshooting for JDE Finance processes

Duties include but are not limited to:

– Maintain Functional Knowledge of JDE Financial modules

– Write and maintain technical documentation

– Maintain code, test and debug programs utilizing the appropriate hardware, database, and programming technology

– Technical support and assistance on programs / systems as well as technical support to other team members

– Unit testing of delivered code

– Assist with the design and setup of test cases and test plans

– Execute on test plans

– Responsible for timely resolution of production issues and approved discretionary enhancements as per business requirements

– Engagement with 1st and 2nd line support teams

– Engagement with project teams in development of applications

– Delivery against agreed service level agreements

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

– Grade 12 with at least 7 years financial system(s) development experience

– Certificate or Diploma in Systems Development from industry recognised training institution

– Financial systems knowledge and experience will be an advantage

TECHNICAL KNOWLEDGE/SKILL LEVEL

– JD Edwards development and functional capabilities with a strong emphasis on the finance JDE modules

– Knowledge of JDE integration tools and components

– JDE report writer skills

– JDE application design skills

– Build JDE applications

– Aware of JDE data model

– JDE NER business function design skills

– C and Java knowledge is preferred but not essential

– Debug C functions with low complexity

