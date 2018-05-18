QA Automation Engineer

Got an eye for perfection and more than a cleaning preference for SOAP?

We’re looking for a quality-driven, self-starter who is passionate about QA to join the product team. The QA Automation Engineer will follow principles that describe acceptance criteria for test cases, resulting in documentation by execution. You will ensure that every phase and feature of the software solution is tested and that any potential issue is identified and fixed before the product goes live.

You will focus predominantly on server testing, with emphasis placed on inter-server communication and API quality. You will also be required to perform front-end web portal testing. You will be part of a scrum team who delivers remarkable products to our clients.

Responsibilities

– Functional and Technical Design sessions

– Quality assurance of business and functional requirements specifications

– Extraction of test requirements from high level business / functional specifications and workshops

– Analysis and development of test scenarios

– Creation and maintenance of test data

– Integration, scenario, load, functional and non-functional testing

– Logging, owning and resolving defects

– Provide efficient reporting/ feedback to the team

– Maintain relationships with all members in the team

– Test User Interface design of web based software applications

– Adoption of Agile principles and methodologies

Skills and characteristics

– Intermediate role: Minimum of 3 years of experience in software testing and test methodologies

– Experience in defects tracking and reporting skills

– Knowledge of Web Services Testing is required, including understanding of REST/SOAP/HTTP and SQL

– Automation Experience required and ability to understand basic coding and write basic scripts is important

– Financial Services/ payments system testing exposure advantageous

– ReadyAPI or SoapUI software experience advantageous

– Experience in working with Jenkins would be advantageous

– Java experience would be advantageous

– Highly self-motivated, team player in a professional lean Agile environment

– Excellent verbal and written English capabilities

– Logical with a passion for problem solving

– Exceptional attention to detail with proven interpersonal skills

– Able to manage pressure and deadlines timeously and effectively

– Process & Delivery driven

– Comfortable with ambiguity – clarifying problems and expectations

– Ability to create structure and order and work well under pressure

– Flexible

– Proactive with a sense of urgency

Qualifications

– IT/ related Bachelor & degree or Diploma

– Software Testing Certification (ISEB/ ISTQB)

Learn more/Apply for this position