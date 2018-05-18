Senior Java Developer (0903)

Role Description:

Senior Java Developer

Century City ?? Cape Town

This is a fantastic opportunity for an experienced developer to join our expanding IT & development team. You will participate in defining technical solutions and code architectures. You will also be responsible for development and delivery of production-ready code.

We are working on projects that use cutting-edge technology, as a company, we are very focused on delivering market changing online services. You will be one of the experts contributing to those goals with your professional knowledge, expertise and work ethic.

You will be working in a fast paced organization using Agile/Scrum methodology to deliver excellent solutions for our demanding customer service and operations requirements.

Principle Responsibilities:

? Coding world class Java, with a high degree of productivity and code quality;

? Providing technical expertise and guidance to other members of the team;

? Help plan, build and deliver our Micro-services array, and guide the team in same;

? Working with Project Lead to deliver successful projects;

? Increase the skills and expertise in the team through mentorship and code reviews.

Skills and Experience:

Requirements:

5+ years enterprise level Java software development experience using MSSQL;

Familiarity with Micro-services;

Competent development capability with complex, high-transaction, mission critical systems with web front-ends;

Experience building and maintaining RESTful API??s.

Strong practical understanding of Design Patterns; and evidence of Application Architecture & Design Skills;

Experience of distributed-team development in integrated environments (e.g. Eclipse) using managed source control systems (e.g. GIT);

Strong practical knowledge of Test-Driven Development practices.

Desirable Skills and Experience:

Experience with Micro-services;

Experience with ESB & JMS in a SOA application;

Maven expertise;

Agile / Scrum / Jira / Confluence;

Experience working with large data sets with at least one million records.

Personal Skills and Qualities:

Comfortable with change

Self-motivated with strong team spirit;

Strong work ethic

Ability to work independently with little supervision as well as ability to work within a team

Excellent communicator to both technical and non-technical audiences

Contact: (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position