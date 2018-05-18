Software Developer (Back End)

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, a Cape Town based research, design and development firm with services that include hardware and software solutions is looking for a Software Developer (Back End) to be responsible to plan, develop, test and implement new innovative software products in a fast-paced prototyping development environment. Successful incumbent should have Grade 12, a minimum of 2-4 years relevant software development experience with extensive experience in programming languages.

DUTIES:

  • Analyse and identify programming solutions for clients.
  • Design and develop new software applications using best practice methods.
  • Create and facilitate suitable testing methods for existing software solutions. 
  • Modify and improve existing software systems for optimal efficiency and effectiveness.
  • Perform bug-fixing.
  • Draw up relevant help files and user manuals for programs.
  • Provide technical support on programs created.
  • Conduct ongoing research and self-study to keep up to date with new methodologies. 

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Grade 12 or equivalent qualification essential; postgraduate qualification preferable
  • Minimum 2 to 4 years’ relevant experience in Software Development
  • Experience in the following programming languages are essential:
    • Scala
    • Java J2EE
    • SQL and NOSQL, database design and best development practices.
    • GIT (or similar revision control)
    • Linux skills
    • Message queuing technology (Rabbit MQ).
    • Web service technology (REST).
  • Experience in the following languages are advantageous:
    • Play framework, MVC

