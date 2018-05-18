Software Developer (Back End)

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, a Cape Town based research, design and development firm with services that include hardware and software solutions is looking for a Software Developer (Back End) to be responsible to plan, develop, test and implement new innovative software products in a fast-paced prototyping development environment. Successful incumbent should have Grade 12, a minimum of 2-4 years relevant software development experience with extensive experience in programming languages.

DUTIES:

Analyse and identify programming solutions for clients.

Design and develop new software applications using best practice methods.

Create and facilitate suitable testing methods for existing software solutions.

Modify and improve existing software systems for optimal efficiency and effectiveness.

Perform bug-fixing.

Draw up relevant help files and user manuals for programs.

Provide technical support on programs created.

Conduct ongoing research and self-study to keep up to date with new methodologies.

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12 or equivalent qualification essential; postgraduate qualification preferable

Minimum 2 to 4 years’ relevant experience in Software Development

Experience in the following programming languages are essential: Scala Java J2EE SQL and NOSQL, database design and best development practices. GIT (or similar revision control) Linux skills Message queuing technology (Rabbit MQ). Web service technology (REST).



Experience in the following languages are advantageous: Play framework, MVC



