Software Engineer interested in Reskilling

South Africaâ€™s largest developer of online games.

Please note: This role is in the process of being updated

Main Role:

Our client is looking for a developer to be an important part of a team of talented software developers in the game development space.

Education & Qualifications:

3 Year degree/diploma will definitely help

Technical Skills & Experience:

Experience in C#, HTML, Java or other software development languages advantageous

Strong technical ability

Great people skills

Belong to Developer user groups

Keen desire to learn new technologies

Experience working in an agile environment

