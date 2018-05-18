Software Engineer interested in Reskilling (Parvana)About the Client:
- South Africaâ€™s largest developer of online games.
Please note: This role is in the process of being updated
Main Role:
- Our client is looking for a developer to be an important part of a team of talented software developers in the game development space.
Education & Qualifications:
- 3 Year degree/diploma will definitely help
Technical Skills & Experience:
- Experience in C#, HTML, Java or other software development languages advantageous
- Strong technical ability
- Great people skills
- Belong to Developer user groups
- Keen desire to learn new technologies
- Experience working in an agile environment
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)