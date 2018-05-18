Support Engineer (Parvana)About the Client:
- Our client is a cellular solutions and innovations service provider seeking to enable small, medium and large companies in embracing the mobile revolution and developing strategies that will take their products & services into the mobile environment.
Please Note: This job advert is an abridged version of the original job specificationResponsibilities:
- Providing assistance to end users with day to day desktop support related changes and problems.
- Setting up workstations and installing software printers.
- Assisting with all basic computer related queries.
- Daily health checks of all systems including Firewall, Switches, VMâ€™s, Cloud Services, Backups, etc.
- Assembling laptops and desktop workstations.
- Administering the Biometrics device (new starters & leavers).
- Troubleshooting computer / network performance by using Cacti, Nagios.
- Logging tickets on Redmine.
- Adhering to the company standby roster 24/7 for systems monitoring.
- Taking ownership for internal IT asset register and purchase order system.
Requirements:
- MCSE, A+, N+ IT Qualifications will be an advantage.
- Windows Desktop support, Printer support & Server support
- A good understanding of computer networking and servers
- Virtualization and Cloud experience & knowledge
- Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office systems and applications including Server Suite
- Excellent understanding of Active Directory, Single Sign on, DNS, Symantec Backup Exec, NAS/SAN Technology, Network switching and cabling
- Basic understanding of network firewalls and Linux administration – will be an advantage
- Willingness to learn and expand into basic Linux tasks
- Basic understanding of Apple Macintosh products
- SAGE Pastel knowledge and experience is an advantage
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)