Support Engineer (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client is a cellular solutions and innovations service provider seeking to enable small, medium and large companies in embracing the mobile revolution and developing strategies that will take their products & services into the mobile environment.

Responsibilities:

Providing assistance to end users with day to day desktop support related changes and problems.

Setting up workstations and installing software printers.

Assisting with all basic computer related queries.

Daily health checks of all systems including Firewall, Switches, VMâ€™s, Cloud Services, Backups, etc.

Assembling laptops and desktop workstations.

Administering the Biometrics device (new starters & leavers).

Troubleshooting computer / network performance by using Cacti, Nagios.

Logging tickets on Redmine.

Adhering to the company standby roster 24/7 for systems monitoring.

Taking ownership for internal IT asset register and purchase order system.

Requirements:

MCSE, A+, N+ IT Qualifications will be an advantage.

Windows Desktop support, Printer support & Server support

A good understanding of computer networking and servers

Virtualization and Cloud experience & knowledge

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office systems and applications including Server Suite

Excellent understanding of Active Directory, Single Sign on, DNS, Symantec Backup Exec, NAS/SAN Technology, Network switching and cabling

Basic understanding of network firewalls and Linux administration – will be an advantage

Willingness to learn and expand into basic Linux tasks

Basic understanding of Apple Macintosh products

SAGE Pastel knowledge and experience is an advantage

