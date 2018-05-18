Troye proactively addresses security threats

Local managed IT services provider, Troye, is proactively helping its clients defend against external and insider security threats and is helping mitigate phishing attacks and loss of data due to malicious behaviour.

With the imminent enforcement of PoPI and GDPR, companies must focus on knowing where their data is, who has access to it and implementing appropriate technical and organisational security controls.

Using machine learning and artificial intelligence to detect anomalous behaviour and potential threats, Troye is now able to deliver actionable intelligence from the information gathered via our cloud services and on premises products to help customers proactively identify and manage internal and external threats.

The Citrix Analytics service helps our customers design security into their systems and monitor the security of their data on an ongoing basis. Citrix Analytics Service provides visibility into company-wide user and entity behaviour, system security, performance and operations, and simplify IT infrastructure.

Troye technical director Kurt Goodall says it uniquely enables customers to adopt a risk-based security model, allowing them to dynamically balance the needs of users to have rapid access to data with company’s need to secure and govern the environment.

“This service securely aggregates and correlates user interaction with applications, devices, networks and data across our suite of products and cloud services to help detect and prevent malicious activity and data exfiltration,” he adds.

With an end-to-end view of the location of and access to data, Citrix Analytics also allows organisations to monitor and manage data movement across endpoints, datacentre, mobile, hybrid and multi-clouds. This visibility into data logging and access requests helps our customers understand data flows to meet their security and oversight obligations under several security standards and regulations, including PoPI, Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) and GDPR.

In a closed-loop system, the service uses data about application and document access, device usage and network traffic to build unique and comprehensive visibility into user and entity or “thing” behaviour, enabling context-based security controls.

Goodall says the behavioural insights this service delivers gives organisations a proactive way to monitor, detect and flag behaviours that fall outside the norm, including mitigation of phishing and ransomware attacks.

Citrix is enabling customers to enforce a trusted model of security designed to keep bad actors away from company applications and data wherever they are. The Citrix Analytics service uses machine learning and AI to give each customer unique insight into their organisation including where their data is within the environment and who is trying access it at all times.

“Customers can use this insight to help proactively defend against attacks and flag anomalous behaviour to protect against data exfiltration,” he adds.